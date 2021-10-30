Big Sean & Hit-Boy Link Up With 42 Dugg & Babyface Ray On "Offense"

Detroit has been one of the most exciting hubs for hip-hop this year. The new generation of rappers emerging from Motor City have been shining a light on the realities of the streets in which they came up in while easing the bleak content with upbeat production. Both Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg have made a splash this year. Now, Big Sean has connected with both artists for a new cut-off of his and Hit-Boy's What You Expect.

The surprise EP from Big Sean and Hit-Boy brings nothing but top-tier production and bars to the table, along with a few collaborations. On "Offense," Hit-Boy cooks up rowdy production that's perfectly fitting for the barrage of flexes that all three rappers offer on the record.

Check out "Offense" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, go hard on a bitch

OG Jordan 1's, Chrome Heart on the tips

Why the fuck they caught a wave? We started this shit

Wake up doin' dope, vote for what? They all on my wrist

