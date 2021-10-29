Big Sean & Hit-Boy Aren't Afraid To Cut You Off On The Bryson Tiller & Lil Durk-Assisted "Loyal To A Fault"

Over a year has passed since Big Sean treated his fans with a full-length project, and while his chart-topping fifth studio album Detroit 2may still have some legs considering its eligibility for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the Finally Famous rapper has officially started the next chapter in his career.

On Friday, Big Sean returned with What You Expect, a six-tape EP that's exclusively produced by his close collaborator Hit-Boy. From the "Chaos" intro to the previously released "What A Life," Sean Don's latest project is overflowing with bars, and that even applies to the more radio-friendly tracks on What You Expect, like the Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk-assisted "Loyal To A Fault."

As one would guess given its title, "Loyal To A Fault" finds Sean and the featured artists waxing poetic about their experiences with disloyalty. Durk keep his impressive feature run alive with a shout-out to India Royale and a petty bar about Future and Larsa Pippin, and in addition to contributing background vocals on the song's hook, Bryson Tiller also delivers a hard-hitting verse to close out the smooth, melodic track.

Check out the new music video for Big Sean and Hit-Boy's "Loyal To A Fault" below, and be sure to check out the rest of What You Expect too.

Quotable Lyrics

You did it again, painted me out as the villain again

I can't go back in that cycle and spin

Wastin' my time if I gotta pretend

And I can't afford to waste that shit again, no