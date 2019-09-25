It's been a long time coming but Big Sean is finally ready to return to the spotlight. The Detroit-born veteran is one of the most talented rappers in the game, coming up with some of the most unique flows known to mankind. Sean Don can always find a way to make his punchlines hit harder, which is pretty special. Now that he's on his way back into our playlists, the star is also easing himself onto more and more red carpets, attending shows and reminding folks that he's still one of the top-tier musicians in the industry. Sean recently went to a social gathering and he decided to bring the woman closest to him as his plus-one: his mother.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sharing a gallery of pictures from the night, Sean commenced by showing off the details of his outfit. Dressing up in a smart-casual manner, the rapper wore a blazer and pants combo with a striped t-shirt underneath, giving off luxurious vibes while still remaining comfortable. His staircase photo shoot prompted many of his female fans to swoon over him in the comments but it's the final addition to the series that had everybody oohing and aahing.

The third image shows Sean and his mother getting close as they both rocked huge smiles on their faces. Sean's friend and collaborator Kash Doll, also from Detroit, remarked that she looks like a very proud woman. "Your mom always have that beautiful smile u can tell she’s so proud," wrote the femcee.

Check out the pictures below.