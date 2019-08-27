We knew something had to be up when Big Sean announced that his A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy-assisted single "BEZERK" would be dropping on Monday "6p Detroit time/Harlem time." This summer we've seen Big Sean step back into the spotlight after the 313 rapper said he took time away to work on his mental and emotional health. He's delivered singles like "Single Again" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and ex-girlfriend Jhené Aiko along with "Overtime." He's back in his groove, and his latest release "BEZERK" with Ferg proves just that.

Before fans even had the opportunity to settle in with the new single, the two rappers linked up on the 2019 MTV VMAs stage to perform their collaboration. The pair made their way through the audience—who were clearly hyped—with a bevy of dancers who wore graffiti-painted outfits that spelled out the rappers' hometowns...and you can't represent Harlem and Detroit without dancers rocking durags.

Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting Sean's forthcoming project while enjoying Ferg's latest effort, an EP titled Floor Seats. Sean previously stated that he's making the best music of his life, and we can't wait to hear what else he's cooked up.