Big Scarr Turns Up On "Havin Fun"

Aron A.
September 13, 2022 17:57
Havin Fun
Big Scarr

Big Scarr unveils his latest single, "Havin Fun."


It's a big year for Big Scarr. The 1017 rapper began slowly bubbling up under Gucci Mane's wing, while artists like Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty started getting their foot through the door. Scarr awaited his time and it seems like it's coming soon. This year, he secured a spot on the XXL Freshman cover while riding high off of the release of Big Grim Reaper: The Return.

This week, he came through with his latest drop, "Havin Fun." The rapper takes on glitchy production with an ominous twist as he details his collection of jewelry and staying protected at all times. 

The release of his new single comes shortly after he dropped off "First Time In Vegas" which arrived a few weeks ago.

Check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Before I go broke, I sleep in the tent
Bitch, I ball off the bench
Wop gave a n***a the torch
He told me keep runnin', young n**a you poppin' your shit

Big Scarr
