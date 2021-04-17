Big Scarr Taps In With Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty On "Ballin In LA"

It's safe to say that Gucci Mane has not lost his ear as an A&R over the past few years. The pandemic appeared to allow him to tighten the squad up, after the initial 1017 Eskimo roster fell flat. However, artists like Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are holding down the streets with Big Scarr right behind them. The Memphis rapper emerged on Friday with his debut on the label, Big Grim Reaper. With 17 songs in total, Scarr offers a well-rounded introduction into his world, though members of the 1017 team are scatted across the tracklist.

Among the project's many highlights is "Ballin In LA," a bass-heavy, flex-heavy banger that finds Big Scarr swapping bars with Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty. The three rappers maintain that they stay dangerous in L.A., which Gucci describes as "the place where rappers get extorted." Pooh Shiesty slides on the second verse before Scarr closes the track out on the third.

It's an excellent display of the level of talent that 1017 is bringing to the table. Scarr is clearly aiming to follow the success of Shiesty and Foogiano with his latest tape.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm all in Cali, dressed in Bally, strapped up at the Fortress

These shoes I got on cost at least 10x your pair of Forces

Ballin' in L.A., the place where rappers get extorted

But I'm a walkin' murder charge in case I can't afford it