Big Scarr Shares "Big Grim Reaper: The Return" Ft. Offset, Gucci Mane & More

The New 1017 is still going hard in 2022. The Gucci Mane-led crew had a big year in 2021, following the release of projects like So Icy Boyz and So Icy Christmas. However, each member put their respective projects out, including Big Scarr. He's remained an underdog out of the camp but he's proven he could hold his own on several occasions. Last year's Big Grim Reaper cemented him as a rising Memphis star to keep an eye out for.

Now, he's returned with a revamped edition of the project titled, Big Grim Reaper: The Return. He adds on another 13 songs to the tracklist with appearances from Gucci Mane, obviously, as well as Offset, and Queez Ruthless.

Check out the latest from Big Scarr below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments.