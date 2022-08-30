Big Scarr Is All The Way Turnt Up On "First Time In Vegas"

Gucci Mane re-established his record label in the past few years. While we haven't heard a ton of solo music from him, the intention of his latest projects is to propel the artists on his label. Big Scarr may have been a bubbling force throughout 2021 but he's coming into his own these days. He earned a spot on the XXL Freshman list this year while continuing to expand his catalog.

This week, the rapper came through with some new heat on his latest single, "First Time In Vegas." The eerie production finds Scarr basking in his success while acknowledging the difficulties to shake off his habits. It's another solid offering from Scarr, who came through with Big Grim Reaper: The Return earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Ice on my teeth, she can't see when I'm cheesin'

Can't save her, hold on, mistake me for Jesus

I'm player, I might show you some shit, you can't tell

Free all my n***as locked up with no bail