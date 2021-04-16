Big Scarr Becomes "Big Grim Reaper" On New Mixtape Featuring Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, & More

Memphis rapper Big Scarr is on pace to become the next artist to blow up from Gucci Mane's The New 1017 roster. One of the newly-minted SoIcyBoyz, Scarr tells his story through the marks on his face and body. The rising star has had a hard life thus far and he's got the scars to show it. He's been following Pooh Shiesty as one of the most exciting young stars to come out of Memphis, and he's officially releasing his biggest project to date, titled Big Grim Reaper.

Representing his clique with passion, Big Scarr comes through with the seventeen-song mixtape Big Grim Reaper, which places a focus on his strong beat selection (shout out to Bandplay), his authentic story, and the rest of 1017's strong roster. The tape features guest verses from the big boss Gucci Mane, the buzzing Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Enchanting, Baby K, and more. Of course, the Memphis riser also locked in with Tay Keith on a few songs to get his sound right.

Listen to the new mixtape from Big Scarr below and check out his new video for "Ballin in LA" below. What do you think of the new project?

Tracklist:

1. Grim Reaper

2. Get It In

3. Poppin

4. Frozone

5. Ballin In LA (feat. Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty)

6. Joe Dirt

7. SoIcyBoyz3 (feat. Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, & Tay Keith)

8. No Ball (feat. Baby K)

9. Don't Stop

10. IDL (feat. Enchanting)

11. Pay Me

12. Traphouse

13. I Would Keep Goin

14. In Color (feat. Gucci Mane)

15. From The Jump (feat. Tay Keith)

16. SoIcyBoyz (feat. Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano)

17. SoIcyBoyz2 (feat. Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, & Tay Keith)