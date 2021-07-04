mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Scarr & Quezz Ruthless Go "Bacc To Bacc"

Aron A.
July 04, 2021 16:56
17 Views
Bacc To Bacc
Big Scarr Feat. Quezz Ruthless

Big Scarr shares a brand new banger.


The 1017 train is moving, despite a few setbacks. The revamp of Gucci Mane's label heavily focuses on the new talent to define trap in a new decade. Unfortunately, both Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty are behind bars but Big Scarr is still carrying the flag with pride. The rapper delivered his debut project on the label earlier this year which was a promising sign of what he has in store. However, he's keeping the ball rolling with even more bangers for the summer.

On Friday, the rapper delivered a brand new collaboration alongside Quezz Ruthless titled, "Bacc To Bacc." Over elegant piano keys, Big Scarr and Quezz Ruthless swap bars detailing the streets, money and guns in a little over two minutes.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Like who dis?
Spin an opp block, put that on my to-do list
Still I mask up and go slide, I don't do hits
These n***as rap cappin', my gang really do this

