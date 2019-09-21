Mark your calendars!
The last couple of weeks has seen lots of great movies and shows added to Netflix's plethora of streaming content. From the revival of Drake's favorite show Top Boy, Sacha Baron Cohen's The Spy, Dave Chappelle's special among many other titles, the streaming giant has seemingly proven just why they need to up its subscription price to keep up with the never-ending content.
Since already announcing a Netflix & Chills category for Halloween next month, the official list of new titles to arrive on the platform has arrived as well as a list of titles to say goodbye to. Such adds to look forward to are Big Mouth: Season 3, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Men in Black, Dolemite Is My Name and of course, the anticipated Netflix Original series, Rhythm + Flow that sees Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. search for the next hip-hop star.
As for titles to stream one last time, Scream 4, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pineapple Express will be gone by before Halloween arrives - peep the full list below.
Coming
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
October 3
Seis Manos
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 10
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
October 12
Banlieusards
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED
October 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull
Leaving
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
October 5
Despicable Me 3
October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
October 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
October 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game