The last couple of weeks has seen lots of great movies and shows added to Netflix's plethora of streaming content. From the revival of Drake's favorite show Top Boy, Sacha Baron Cohen's The Spy, Dave Chappelle's special among many other titles, the streaming giant has seemingly proven just why they need to up its subscription price to keep up with the never-ending content.

Since already announcing a Netflix & Chills category for Halloween next month, the official list of new titles to arrive on the platform has arrived as well as a list of titles to say goodbye to. Such adds to look forward to are Big Mouth: Season 3, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Men in Black, Dolemite Is My Name and of course, the anticipated Netflix Original series, Rhythm + Flow that sees Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. search for the next hip-hop star.

As for titles to stream one last time, Scream 4, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pineapple Express will be gone by before Halloween arrives - peep the full list below.

Coming

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

October 3

Seis Manos

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12

Banlieusards

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

October 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Leaving

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

October 5

Despicable Me 3

October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

October 15

El Internado: Season 1-7

October 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

October 25

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

October 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game