Big Moochie Grape Rides Hot Streak With "Clusters"

Though his outlandish name might have some expecting him to burst through the wall screaming oh yeah, Big Moochie Grape is serious about his craft. The latest signee to join Young Dolph's growing Paper Route Empire, Moochie has come through with another new banger "Clusters," following up his last single "Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh." While that track served as a worthwhile introduction to the Memphis rapper, this latest drop continues to expand on that already promising foundation.

"Clusters" features an instrumental from Band Play, and Moochie makes sure to deliver with regards to flow. Largely operating within a double-time tempo, Moochie adds a refreshing spin to favored trap music themes through the sheer brute force of his charisma. "I'm in the trap from the night to the morning," he spits, "catching the pack and you know that I'm on it, get me a bag and go blow it at Onyx." If you haven't already peeped Young Dolph's new PRE rapper, look no further than Big Moochie Grape's infectious new single.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm in the trap from the night to the morning

Catching the pack and you know that I'm on it

Get me a bag and go blow it at Onyx