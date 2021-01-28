mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Moochie Grape Is In The Zone On "Anthony Davis"

Aron A.
January 27, 2021 20:12
72 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Anthony Davis
Big Moochie Grape

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Big Moochie Grape drops off a massive banger with his latest record.


Memphis is standing strong. The home of Three 6 Mafia has spurred tons of new talent over the years. Young Dolph is slowly building up the Paper Route Empire with a few new additions who've already proven to be stars in their own right. Key Glock is obviously among those high-ranked in the Paper Route camp but Big Moochie Grape is also starting to bubble up. 

Today, Big Moochie Grape slid through with a brand new banger titled after Los Angeles Lakers center, Anthony Davis. The rapper carries tons of swagger and charisma with a muddy flow that runs through the bass-heavy production.

The latest single from Big Moochie Grape serves as his first offering of the year. We're excited to hear what he has in store next.

Quotable Lyrics
Servin' them packs to my neighbor
Remember them days a n***a wasn't able
Now, I'm the one that bring food to the table

Big Moochie Grape
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  72
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Big Moochie Grape
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Big Moochie Grape Is In The Zone On "Anthony Davis"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject