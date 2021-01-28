Big Moochie Grape Is In The Zone On "Anthony Davis"

Memphis is standing strong. The home of Three 6 Mafia has spurred tons of new talent over the years. Young Dolph is slowly building up the Paper Route Empire with a few new additions who've already proven to be stars in their own right. Key Glock is obviously among those high-ranked in the Paper Route camp but Big Moochie Grape is also starting to bubble up.

Today, Big Moochie Grape slid through with a brand new banger titled after Los Angeles Lakers center, Anthony Davis. The rapper carries tons of swagger and charisma with a muddy flow that runs through the bass-heavy production.

The latest single from Big Moochie Grape serves as his first offering of the year. We're excited to hear what he has in store next.

Quotable Lyrics

Servin' them packs to my neighbor

Remember them days a n***a wasn't able

Now, I'm the one that bring food to the table

