Big Moochie Grape Gets It Jumpin' Out The "Traphouse"

Even though he's a fairly fresh face to the rap game, Big Moochie Grape has been making sure his presence is felt in the streets. The Memphis rapper unleashed Eat Or Get Ate in 2020 and swiftly followed it up with his collaborative project with Jay Fizzle, LoLifeBlacc and DJ Fly Guy, Nays & Grapes 2.

Even in between time, Big Moochie Grape has continued to keep the streets hot with new music. Late last month, he released his first offering of 2021, "Anthony Davis." Now, the rapper returns to the trenches with his new banger, "Traphouse." The eerie production and heavy 808s provide a canvas for the rapper to paint a vivid portrayal of a day in the traphouse.

Check out Big Moochie Grape's latest single, "Traphouse" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up on your block

Let my youngins shoot your back out

I'm a star player, pussy n***a you a mascot

Illuminati business but I'm still on a Paper Route

Young n***a higher than a mothafuckin' astronaut