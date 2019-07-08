It's been a long time coming, but the beloved world of The Big Lebowski is set to widen up. In case you're unaware, John Turturro has been hard at work on a Jesus Quintana spin-off, a project that will find him starring, directing, and writing. And now, Variety reports that the upcoming film has landed a shiny new title, in keeping with the character's flaming passion for the art of bowling: Jesus Rolls. Though the Coen Brothers will not be involved, (nor will Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, or Steve Buscemi), the acclaimed directors have already given Turturro their blessing to continue the story.

In addition to Turturro, Jesus Rolls has landed Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson. Variety has also provided a few plot details, promising a "love story" of sorts, in which a "band of misfits" fall on the wrong side of "a gun-toting hairdresser" and proceed to embark on a series of character-building and likely hilarious misadventures. Variety also promises "inadvertent good deeds," which some might describe as the best kind of good deed.

Look for Jesus Rolls to roll into theaters in early 2020. Any Lebowski fans in here? If so, do you abide by the idea of an upcoming Jesus movie?

