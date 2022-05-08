The late rapper Big L is getting a street named after him in his hometown of Harlem, New York. 140th and Lenox Avenue, will be renamed “Lamont “Big L” Coleman Way.”

The official Instagram page for the Big L documentary, Street Struck, announced the initiative on Friday.

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen, The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed,” the caption reads. “There are entirely tooo many good people that gave this their Support, so with all my Heart I personally want to say THANK YOU!!!! #biglrestinpeace #LamontBiglcolemanway #behindthelenstv.”

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A ceremony for the name change will be held on Saturday, May 28th, on 140th and Lennox Ave from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., according to social media posts from the rapper's family.

Widely considered one of the best lyricists of all time, his music went on to influence the careers of countless rappers. In 2019, Funkmaster Flex remarked, "People can get mad at me for saying this, but he was the best lyricist at the time. He was a better lyricist than Biggie and Jay-Z. He just didn't have the marketing and promotion. Let me go on the record and say that. It's the truth."

Big L was shot and killed in 1999.

