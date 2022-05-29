Legendary New York rapper Big L has had a street renamed after him in his hometown of Harlem. A huge group of his dedicated fans showed up on the street on Saturday to celebrate the tribute.

140th and Lenox Avenue has been renamed “Lamont “Big L” Coleman Way” after a lengthy petition campaign from the makers of the Big L documentary, Street Stuck.



Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen,” the team announced in a statement on Instagram. “The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed. There are entirely tooo many good people that gave this their support, so with all my heart, I personally want to say THANK YOU!!!!”

Big L is often cited as one of the greatest lyricists of all time, having gone on to influence the careers of countless rappers. Funkmaster Flex has even gone as far as to call him a better lyricist than Biggie and Jay-Z. His career was cut short in 1999 when he was shot and killed.

Check out photos from the ceremony below.

[Via]