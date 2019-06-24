In many ways, Big K.R.I.T is the epitome of the legendary Andree 3000 quote: "The South Got Something To Say." A lyricist in the truest form, K.R.I.T has managed to remain sharp without forsaking his homegrown authenticity. For that reason, he remains an unsung hero within the rap game, appreciated by many yet rarely championed as part of the upper echelon. Now, the rapper is looking to stake his claim once again, this time with his fourth studio album K.R.I.T. Iz Here.

With the project's latest single "Addiction" having arrived a few hours ago, K.R.I.T. has officially unveiled the stacked tracklist in full. The project features guest appearances from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Rico Love, Yella Beezy, Baby Rose, and more. Not to mention, the album appears to be paced on the longer side, with nineteen tracks on deck.

Check out the full tracklist below, courtesy of HHNM. As for the project itself, it should be interesting to see what Krizzle has in store. When we spoke with him in 2017, he opened up about the difficulties in crafting the ambitious double album 4eva Iz A Mighty Long Time. One has to wonder how this return shaped up, all things considered. Are you looking forward to K.R.I.T Iz Here?

1) K.R.I.T. HERE

2) High End Country (Interlude)

3) Been Waitin

4) I Make It Easy

5) Addiction (Feat. Lil Wayne & Saweetie)

6) Energy

7) Obvious (Feat. Rico Love)

8) I Made (Feat. Yella Beezy)

9) Everytime (Feat. Baby Rose)

10) Believe

11) Prove It (Feat. J. Cole)

12) Family Matters

13) ”Blue Flame” (Interlude)

14) Blue Flame Ballet

15) Learned From Texas

16) Outer Space

17) High Beams (Feat. WOLFE de MÇHLS)

18) Life In the Sun (Feat. Camper)

19) M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.