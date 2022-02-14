mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big K.R.I.T Takes It From The "Southside Of The Moon" On New Single

Big K.R.I.T comes through with new heat.


Big K.R.I.T. remains lowkey until he has something to drop and it appears that we'll be blessed with a new body of work from the MC in the coming days. The rapper is gearing up to drop Digital Roses Don't Die on Friday, and today, he came through with a new offering to build up anticipation. "Southside Of The Moon" merges a soothing vocal sample and bluesy instrumentation while K.R.I.T comes through with a soulful vocal performance that still highlights his bars. "Southside Of The Moon" serves as the second single off of the project, following the release of "So Cool."

Digital Roses Don't Die drops on Feb. 18th and will include 17 songs in total.

Check out the latest offering from K.R.I.T below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
She had gold chains,
Bangle earrings, and some gold rings
Could've killed me softly but she let the soul sing 

