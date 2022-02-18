Big K.R.I.T Shares New Project "Digital Roses Don't Die"

Big K.R.I.T. isn't shoving content down our throats at any opportunity. Instead, he remains lowkey until it's time to pop out, which makes for an exciting rollout each time. The rapper shared A Style Not Quite Free in August 2021 but he quickly followed it up with his latest body of work, Digital Roses Don't Die. KRIT kicked off the campaign for the project with the release of "So Cool" earlier this year before following it up with "Southside To The Moon." Digital Roses Don't Die consists of 17 songs in total with one sole feature coming from Rolynné ("Wet Lashes & Shot Glasses").

Check out the latest from Big K.R.I.T. below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Digital Roses Don't Die.