Big K.R.I.T is fresh off the release of his new album K.R.I.T. Iz Here. Despite having names like Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Saweetie being featured on it, the album doesn't look to have connected with fans all too much. According to HitsDoubleDaily, the album landed at the #14 spot on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

The project managed to only move 22,870 units in its opening week. Of that number, 8,914 were traditional album sales, 13,437 were streaming equivalent units and 520 were track equivalent albums. In comparison, K.R.I.T.’s last album 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time debuted at number seven with 33,000 units in 2017, making this a slight drop off. For what it's worth, Ed Sheeran took home the crown for #1 album with his No. 6 project. That moved 170K units this past week.

In support of the project, K.R.I.T. will be taking his talents on the road for the "From The South With Love Tour," kicking off September 19th in Tampa Bay, Florida. Peep tour dates right here if interested in seeing him live.

Stream K.R.I.T. Iz Here right now on HNHH if you haven't done so already.

[Via]