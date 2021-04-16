mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big K.R.I.T. Returns With Baseball Banger "Pick Up The Pace"

Mitch Findlay
April 16, 2021 11:01
Pick Up The Pace
Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. spits a flurry of baseball bars on his new single "Pick Up The Pace," a collaboration with "MLB: The Show."


Big K.R.I.T. wastes little time in getting to work on his brand new single "Pick Up The Pace," an unsurprisingly up-tempo lyrical drop produced by the man himself. Given the nature of the title, K.R.I.T. comes through to hold it down with a quick flow, adding a touch of melody to his delivery in the opening moments. Before long, the floodgates are open and the Mississippi rapper is spitting bars, highlighting a skillset that gets slept on the in rap discourse all too often.

The track, which arrives as a collaboration with MLB: The Show, should serve as a welcome reminder of what K.R.IT is capable of -- and to think, it feels like he's only warming up. Sticking close to the baseball theme on a lyrical front, K.R.I.T's ability to make a niche topic sound compelling speaks to his ability as an entertainer. While prolific enough to keep his fans entertained, a new project from the multi-talented lyricist would be a welcome addition to 2021's release slate. 

Check out K.R.I.T's new collaboration with MLB The Show now, and sound off in the comments if you're keen on a new album sooner than later.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Line drive like Deion, I'm prime time
I'm zeroed in, when bunting down I'm settled in
I break ground, steal the base when you not around
Golden glove with the triple crown

