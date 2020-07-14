One year and one day ago today (July 12, 2019), the highly-revered emcee, Big K.R.I.T. released his fourth studio album K.R.I.T. Iz Here (2019). While K.R.I.T. exercised his lyrical ability weaving through the album's instrumentals flawlessly, the project featured some of the biggest names in all of hip-hop including the likes of Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Saweetie, Yella Beezy, Rico Love, and more. And now, the "Energy" rapper is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the nineteen-track LP with the release of a short film commemorating his latest musical effort with visuals of the same name.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The nearly five-and-a-half-minute film features a multitude of different captivating visuals of the Mississippi-bred rapper performing songs from his album including the likes of "Make It Easy," "I Been Waitin," "Blue Flame Ballet," "Outer Space," "Believe," and "Everytime." K.R.I.T. kicks off the film dressed in head-to-toe white denim performing "Make It Easy" in a field of abandoned vehicles. K.R.I.T. follows the ritualistic visuals with a hazy, night performance of "I Been Waitin" before eventually closing out the film with the sultry sounds of "Everytime" which showcases the many faces of his Meridian, Mississippi hometown patrons.

The 33-year-old emcee praised the director of his K.R.I.T. Iz Here short film and also noted that he will be hosting a YouTube Live event this upcoming Sunday (July 19) at 3 P.M. EST in celebration of the one-year anniversary of his latest studio album. The caption reads,

"‪In honor of the 1 Year Anniversary of K.R.I.T. IZ Here I am releasing a short film to commemorate the album. To celebrate, I’d like to invite you to watch & chat with me on YouTube this Sunday at 3pm EST! S/O to the Director Child for helping bring my album to life with her vision."

Check out Big K.R.I.T.'s beautifully-captured short film K.R.I.T. Iz Here in the video provided below.