The five most definitive efforts of Big K.R.I.T's nascent career are now available to stream on all major platforms as the southern lyricist officially releases his series of Return Of 4eva, 4eva N A Day, King Remembered In Time, It’s Better This Way, and A Style Not Quite Free (fka 12 for 12) mixtapes.

The efforts scored the era in which K.R.I.T. found his place among contemporaries such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole as many viewed the emcee as a formidable addition to rap's trajectory. Notably, K.R.I.T, Kendrick, and Cole were all featured in XXL's 2011 Freshman Class.

"I appreciate everybody who been riding with me over the years," K.R.I.T. penned to announce the arrival of the new efforts. "Your support is what keeps me going! Y’all been asking and it’s only right I do this for y’all! [...] These playlist about to be crazy maneð¥."

The new drop is also accompanied by commemorative gear in the form of a limited merchandise capsule and vinyls to match.

The round-up of projects features tracks that include "Rotation" and "At The Kappa." The new uploads follow up on a similar move last year when the emcee shared 2010's K.R.I.T Wuz Here mixtape to streaming platforms, commemorating the project's decade in existence.