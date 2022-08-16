mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big K.R.I.T. Gets To The Bag On "Extra Credit"

Aron A.
August 16, 2022 16:46
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Extra Credit
Big K.R.I.T.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
Big K.R.I.T drops some uplifting vibes with his latest release, "Extra Credit."


It's been a great year for fans of Big K.R.I.T. Since the top of the year, he's delivered an influx of new music in the form of his latest studio album, Digital Roses Don't Die, and his collaborative effort with Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk on Full Court Press. He hasn't slowed down in recent times, either. Last week, his contribution to P-Valley season 2, "No Playground," finally dropped on DSPs as part of the season 2 soundtrack. However, he still has more music in the cut.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest offering, "Extra Credit." Co-produced by Big K.R.I.T and Darhyl "DJ" Camper," the Southern MC flexes his lyrical prowess over soulful, sample-based production as he details his longevity in the rap game.

Check out the latest from K.R.I.T. below.

Quotable Lyrics
I drew a play they ain't illustrated
I make a move, they gladly imitate it
Bitch, I ain't flattered, I'm a dragon to your paper castle
The Alpha and Omega, promise it ain't nothin' after

Big K.R.I.T.
