Big K.R.I.T is never one to shy away from a challenge. After all, he's arguably one of the game's best working lyricists, consistent to a fault. Most recently, his skillset came through on K.R.I.T. Iz Here, the most recent album in his already impressive discography. Now, with a press run fully underway, Krizzle has hit up Sway's valley of the hyenas for an interview and freestyle combo. The latter finds him tackling Flipp Dinero's "Leave Me Alone" instrumental, as Sway hits him with some words of encouragement. "I love this right here," says the smiling host. "His braids are clean."

KRIT kicks it off with an unexpected flex, reminding you that having bars and having wealth are not mutually exclusive. His flow is particularly polished, reminiscent of Thugger's turn on "Sacrifices" in its staccato delivery and sudden bouts of emphasis. It's clear he's having a good time, delivering some morning rhymes as one might sip morning coffee. "Went from sleeping on the block, now I'm checking for the stock," he raps. "Now I'm whippin' candy-coated color-changing rainbow panty-drop."

Around the 1:50 mark, K.R.I.T absolutely goes in, effortlessly weaving words in a longstanding scheme; it's one of those magnetic moments in which all elements coalesce, culminating in an awestruck gaze from Mr. Calloway. Check this one out now, and be sure to go support Big Krizzle's K.R.I.T. Iz Here.