Big K.R.I.T. Exits With A Culmination Of His New Sonic Direction, "More Than Roses"

Big K.R.I.T. is known for having a distinct production style, honed through years at the helm of the forge, sharpening his tools with every new appearance. His southern cadence and varied wordplay gained him a cult following, and he's considered one of the most talented artists in his weight class, which is home to cultural heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. His newest album, though, feels like a more than respectable nod to OutKast and The Dungeon Family.

Instead of continuously treading down a path he's already proven his excellence in, K.R.I.T. decided to take some of the soulful sonic attributes present as backings and accompaniments for his more densely lyrical efforts, and make them a project all their own. His latest album release, Digital Roses Don't Die, is a practice in rhythm and blues (enhanced with some of the vocal digitization the album title alludes to). The closing track "More Than Roses" takes this description to its zenith, displaying the album's storyline in it's entirety through the space it chooses to create.

Listen to "More Than Roses" from Big K.R.I.T.'s Digital Roses Don't Die below:

Quotable Lyrics

No matter the rain that falls,

This love we have is true,

Despite the darkest of days,

These digital roses for you