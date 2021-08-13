While artists such as YNW Melly, K Camp, Lizzo, and Cardi B offer their fans fresh tunes on this New Music Friday, acclaimed Mississippi rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. has decided to dig back into his past catalog and give his fanbase access to five of his older mixtapes.

Now, in addition to his four official studio albums Live from the Underground, Cadillactica, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, and K.R.I.T. Iz Here, fans will be able to listen to even more of the former XXL Freshman's discography on streaming services.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Although they all don't appear on streaming services in their 100% original form — likely due to sampling clearances and other issues — the following Big K.R.I.T. projects have arrived on DSPs: Return Of 4eva, 4eva N A Day, King Remembered In Time, It's Better This Way, and #12FOR12 (rebranded as A Style Not Quite Free).

On Thursday night, Big K.R.I.T. surprised his fans with the announcement on social media, writing, "I appreciate everybody who been riding with me over the years. Your support is what keeps me going! Y’all been asking and it’s only right I do this for y’all! I’m proud to say that 5 of my projects will be available on all streaming services Tomorrow/12am EST! These playlist about to be crazy mane."

In addition to the aforementioned projects finally landing on DSPs, K.R.I.T. has also revealed that he will be dropping a limited-edition merch capsule as well as newly pressed vinyl, exclusively on his website. Which Big K.R.I.T. project are you bumping first today?