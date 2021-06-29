Big Jade's "Pressure" Goes Purple

Pinned as "guttural" by Stereogum, Houston rapper Big Jade has got a permanent scowl on her face that you could hear from a mile away. And it's not circumstantial. Whether local H-Town DJs wanted to slow up her most recent project, Pressure, to make her sound a bit more humdrum and friendlier, that was hopeless.

Having said that, it's truly what this album brings: pressure. You can hear in her voice how unenthused she is by the fact people even want to listen to her music as if she already knows everyone is. And while that's quite evidently not the case, there's never an excuse for one not to talk their shit as she does here.

With songs like the David Banner-cut "Dem Girlz" and the pitter-patter running throughout "Gucci Bag," produced by fellow Houston native DJ Chose, it was only right that an album influenced so much by the city got love right back from it. These tracks, as well as "All Gas No Breaks," are a mere trio of standouts on a project that was simply begging to get dripped up and draped out.

Barely over a month removed from releasing the actual project, let us know how you're feeling its chopped and screwed stylings.

Tracklist:

1. No Hook

2. All Gas No Breaks

3. Gucci Bag

4. Pressed (featuring OMD Bloodbath)

5. Up Now

6. Dem Girlz (with Erica Banks feat. Beatking)

7. I Tell You What

8. Jade Wins

9. Respectfully

10. Get It