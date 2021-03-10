mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Jade Slides Through With "Groupie (Freestyle)"

Aron A.
March 09, 2021 20:00
Big Jade releases her new freestyle, "Groupies."


26-year-old rapper Big Jade has been slowly making a name for herself but it was the release of songs like "Period Pooh" and "RPM" that put people on notice. Signed to Alamo, it appears that 2021 is the year she plans on becoming a household name and she's surely putting in the work to make it happen. Over the past few weeks, she's pulling from the vault to provide her fans with a slew of new freestyles and singles. 

This week, she arrived with a quick freestyle for the fans called "Groupies." Over bass-heavy, electrifying production, Big Jade gets on her big bag talk with a rapid-fire of bars detailing her come-up and struggles.

Check out the latest offering from Big Jade below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
N***a hurt me, and start blockin' his blessings
Ain't doing shit, I knew karma would catch him
Start poppin' shit, my brother gon' press him
Never gon' feel the need to fuckin' address 'em

