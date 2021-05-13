mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Jade Is Putting "Pressure" On Her New Project

Aron A.
May 12, 2021 20:33
Pressure
Big Jade

Big Jade drops off "Pressure" ft. Erica Banks, Beatking & more.


Texas is producing some of the hardest women in rap right now. Of course, Megan Thee Stallion and Erica Banks are among the most notable women from the state in recent times, Big Jade is right behind them. Every song the Beaumont, Texas native is a moment to show and prove -- and she doesn't fail.

Following the success of singles like "No Hook" and "Dem Girlz," Big Jade offers her new project Pressure in its entirety. Laced with 10 tracks, Jade receives some assistance from BeatKing who largely produces the project with features coming from OMB Bloodbath, Erica Banks, and Queendome Come.

Check the project and tracklist below.

  1. No Hook (Prod. by BeatKing)
  2. All Gas No Brakes (Prod. by BeatKing)
  3. Gucci Bag (Prod. by DJ Chose)
  4. Pressed ft. OMB Bloodbath (Prod. by BeatKing)
  5. Up Now
  6. Dem Girlz ft. Erica Banks & BeatKing (Prod. by BeatKing)
  7. I Tell You What (Prod. by BeatKing)
  8. Jade Wins (Prod. by BeatKing)
  9. Respectfully ft. BeatKing & Queendome Come (Prod. by BeatKing)
  10. Get It (Prod. by Bankroll Got It)
