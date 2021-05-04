mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Jade Enlists Erica Banks & BeatKing For "Dem Girlz"

Aron A.
May 04, 2021 17:06
292 Views
01
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dem Girlz
Big Jade Feat. Erica Banks & BeatKing

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Big Jade connects with Erica Banks and BeatKing for a new banger.


Texas is home to some of the latest women to emerge in the rap game in the past few years. Big Jade is making her intentions clear that she's the next to emerge out of the South and each single is proof that she's coming to win. Over the past few months, she's unveiled a slew of new singles that have been in steady rotation such as "Gucci Bag" and "No Hook." 

Over the weekend, Big Jade came through with a massive banger alongside Erica Banks and BeatKing titled, "Dem Girlz." The banger forms the muddiness of Texas with BeatKing's chopped-and-screwed hook while the production brings out the liveliness of Miami nights. Jade comes through swinging on the first verse, asserting herself as the next chick to dominate the rap game. Meanwhile, Erica Banks matches Jade's energy with cut-throat bars and a mouthful of quotables.

Quotable Lyrics
Smoking on Lexus, pull up with a Lexus 
Coming direct, I ain't sending no message
We got some money, we turnt and we flexing
Selling them bundles, got tired of finessing, ayy

Big Jade
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  292
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Big Jade Erica Banks BeatKing
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Big Jade Enlists Erica Banks & BeatKing For "Dem Girlz"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject