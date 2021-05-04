Big Jade Enlists Erica Banks & BeatKing For "Dem Girlz"

Texas is home to some of the latest women to emerge in the rap game in the past few years. Big Jade is making her intentions clear that she's the next to emerge out of the South and each single is proof that she's coming to win. Over the past few months, she's unveiled a slew of new singles that have been in steady rotation such as "Gucci Bag" and "No Hook."

Over the weekend, Big Jade came through with a massive banger alongside Erica Banks and BeatKing titled, "Dem Girlz." The banger forms the muddiness of Texas with BeatKing's chopped-and-screwed hook while the production brings out the liveliness of Miami nights. Jade comes through swinging on the first verse, asserting herself as the next chick to dominate the rap game. Meanwhile, Erica Banks matches Jade's energy with cut-throat bars and a mouthful of quotables.

Quotable Lyrics

Smoking on Lexus, pull up with a Lexus

Coming direct, I ain't sending no message

We got some money, we turnt and we flexing

Selling them bundles, got tired of finessing, ayy

