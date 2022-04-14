Big Jade Collides With Z-Ro On Her "Eat" Single

This one is dripping with all things Texas after Big Jade tapped Z-Ro for her latest single. Jade is a beast rapper out of Beaumont, Texas, a small town that she is helping put on the map. Ahead of the New Music Friday releases, Big Jade dropped her Z-Ros-assisted single "Eat," and from the moment you press play, listeners can hear the Lone Star State's Rap culture influences in its production.

We have the pleasure of recently chopping it up with the beautician-turned-emcee for our Ladies First series and she spoke about once being insecure about working as a hairstylist while also easing into the Rap game. Jade has been making major waves and it took a little bit of co-signing by her peers to give her the extra confidence she needed.

"I was a 'Kitchen ‘Tician' in my city. People started really just f*cking with me when I seen like, oh sh*t, people like, oh you grinding," she said. "You doing this, you doing that. They start giving me big ups like, Lil Baby hit me up and reached out, Kaash Paige, a lotta people. Offset. A lot of people hit me up and was like, 'Good sh*t.' On some sh*t that I was embarrassed of even letting people know. So, for me, that’s the best piece of advice that I always held onto: be myself no matter what it is. If I’m struggling right now, if I don’t got no money, whatever it is. Be myself and be honest about that. Be proud of who I am no matter what version of myself it is."

Stream "Eat" by Big Jade featuring Z-Ro and share your thoughts.