Big Jade & DJ Chose Connect On "Gucci Bag"

Aron A.
February 23, 2021 21:03
Big Jade drops off a brand new single.


The ladies are having an impressive run right now and it looks like Big Jade is preparing for her rightful turn. The Beaumont, Texas rapper has been steadily rising the ranks of Southern rap with eye-popping videos and exhilarating bangers as she prepares for the release of her forthcoming project. Though no definitive date has been stamped to confirm when it'll be released, she slid through with another cut that's set to appear on it titled, "Gucci Bag." Teaming up with DJ Chose for her latest single, Jade rides the piano-laden production with ease as she asserts herself as one to watch.

Check out the latest single from Big Jade below and sound off in the comment sections. Are you feeling Jade's latest track?

Quotable Lyrics
Honestly, I ain't never needed no one's company
Don't come for me,
Got n***as I ain't fuck that's down to stomp for me

