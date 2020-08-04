Big Havi Reflects On Losing His Friends In "Blood N My Eyes" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Atlanta rapper Big Havi drops the music video for "Blood N My Eyes" off his new project "No Pen, No Pad, Just Pain."

Big Havi, real name Javier Hardeman, has a way with words. These days, he just hops in the booth and spills his emotions in a way that truly demonstrates his soul to the listener. His rise has been amazing to watch this year, beginning with his debut EP Personal Problems and continuing when he earned co-signs from Lil Baby and T.I. With his new project No Pen, No Pad, Just Pain out now, the independent rapper is coming through with the official video for "Blood N My Eyes," one of the most poignant songs on the project.

"Sometimes I just wanna cry, I can't even cry cuz I got blood in my eyes," says Big Havi in the song. In the video, Havi reflects on all of the losses he's experienced in his young life, speaking on the criminal justice system and yelling a resounding "Fuck the law."

Including some footage from the recent protests following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Big Havi speaks on losing his own friends to gun violence and how he can relate to the current world climate as far as police brutality is concerned.

Watch the video above, which premiered exclusively via HNHH.