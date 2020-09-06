mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Havi Drops Off "Personal Problems 2"

Aron A.
September 06, 2020 11:46
66 Views
Personal Problems 2
Big Havi

Big Havi enlists Slimelife Shawty, Lil Keed, and more for "Personal Problems 2."


Big Havi's name has been buzzing on the streets, especially after he enlisted Lil Baby for the "9 Times Out Of 10" remix. Since then, he's been moving at full-speed, releasing a ton of music including his latest project, Personal Problems 2. Serving as his third project of 2020 so far, Havi's latest project includes 11 tracks with appearances coming from Lil Keed, Slimelife Shawty, OMB Peezy, Seddy Hendrix, and D'Rick. 

As Havi's been flooding the market with new music throughout the year, he's proving exactly why he's aiming to have a major breakout in the near future. Along with his other project, Personal Problems 2 provides a healthy balance of all sides of Havi's artistry, from pure bangers to introspective records.

Check out his brand new project, Personal Problems 2 below. 

