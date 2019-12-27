Big Gipp Catches Heat For Heterosexual Pride Month Support

Gipp catches flack.
Rapper Big Gipp has found himself in hot water after uploading a social media post that found him promoting Heterosexual Pride Month on Instagram.
"#MessageofThaDay With The Total Push of Other Ways Of Living...Let's All Please Remember We All Come From This Right Here," Gippopenned in a caption that accompanied a matching graphic. "..No Disrespect 2 No One But Let's Push This More N 2020 ..#Scripture #SouthernAllience Zagga."
The Goodie Mobb pioneer's stance was not met with the best of reactions, with many rushing to remind Gipp of the alt-right connotations of the Heterosexual Pride Month due to its close alignment with the Straight Pride Parade. Notably, the event featured the likes of alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos as grand marshal
While Gipp assured that the message did not come from a place of hate, it didn't stop critics from asserting that Heterosexual Pride Month is inherently anti-LGBT.
"This is the equivalent of posting a Blue Lives Matter flag. Not a good look Gipp," wrote one user.
Another user added: "Well, pride month is about people who have been persecuted for being different, so I don't think heterosexuals can lay claim to being persecuted for that reason. I would urge you to reconsider this, as I'm sure that there are truly marginalized people who support you and your music."