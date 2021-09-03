Big Ghost LTD Flips Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh's Album On "Trust The Sopranos: '83 Miami Edition"

In late May, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh united to bring their crews together -- Black Soprano Family and the Trust Gang respectively -- for a lavish meeting of the bosses. Trust The Sopranos emerged as a hard-hitting showcase of both camps, with contributions from Benny, Spesh, El Camino, Klass Murda, Ransom, Ampichino, Heem, Rick Hyde, Che Noir, and Chase Fetti.

Now, producer Big Ghost LTD -- who recently laced an entire album for Conway The Machine with If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed -- has come through to re-imagine the project through a new lens. Enter the '83 Miami edition, which calls back to an era that many self-respecting mafioso rappers hold dear to heart.

Here, Big Ghost puts on an absolute clinic, his grimy samples and vintage soundscapes live up to the sound the title promises. In fact, highlight "Price Of Fame" goes even harder here, with bars from Klass Murda, Ransom, and Che Noi driven by a blistering and haunting instrumental. If you're looking for a reason to bring Trust The Sopranos back into the rotation, the arrival of a Big Ghost LTD-laced update is as sound an occasion as any.

Do you think Big Ghost LTD did a great job behind the boards here? If so -- should he collaborate with the BSF and Trust Gang camps more often?