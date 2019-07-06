Who else is craving a few beignets from Cafe Du Monde right now? New Orleans is known for their delicious, powdery desserts but for some reason, they haven't quite made their way to becoming an official ice cream flavor. That is until now. The Queen of Bounce, New Orleans' own Big Freedia, has just announced that she's teaming up with Ben & Jerrys to create a one-of-a-kind flavor of ice cream that will taste just like NOLA: Booty Bouncing Beignets.

As reported by the San Antonio Current, Big Freedia is launching her very own ice cream flavor tomorrow at Republic Nola. In addition to the first-ever taste test of Booty Bouncing Beignets, people in attendance will be able to hear Freedia's new track "Chasing Rainbows" in full during the party. All proceeds from the event will be going to Big Freedia's charity.

Right now, the nationwide availability of the flavor is unclear. It will surely be made available in New Orleans but there is not much information pointing to when it will make its way outside of Louisiana. Would you be down to try out Booty Bouncing Beignets or is that totally not your vibe?

The debut of this flashy flavor happens on Saturday at 2 PM. Are you going?