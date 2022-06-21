Beyoncé just came through with some new heat this morning when she dropped, "Break My Soul." Though no one expected what this new era of Beyoncé would entail, it certainly drew many comparisons to Drake's latest body of work, Honestly, Nevermind which has been described as a dance album.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

While Beyoncé dives into house music, Big Freedia's cameo on the record brings the flavor of bounce to the equation. The New Orleans legend hit Twitter this morning to celebrate her contribution to the highly anticipated album, writing, "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord... someone please catch me." "Break My Soul" also boasts a sample from Big Freedia's 2014 single, "Explode."

This isn't the first time Big Freedia and Beyoncé connected on wax. On Lemonade, Beyoncé called on Freedia for the main single, "Formation." As one Twitter user noted, "Big Freedia the centerpiece of Beyoncé's last TWO lead singles, like that's CRAZY, who ELSE is doing it."

Along with Freedia, "Break My Soul" also includes writing credits from Jay-Z and The-Dream, who also serves as the song's producers.

Check out a few of the best reactions to Big Freedia's appearance on Beyonce's new single, "Break My Soul" below.