Outside of promoting his film and beefing with Lil Nas X, Boosie Badazz has maintained a relatively low online profile. We're used to hearing more from the Louisiana rapper on social media, but after telling Lil Nas X that he should take his own life, Boosie has faced an onslaught of backlash. People have berated the rapper for his homophobic language and there have been thousands of posts, articles, and videos made about Boosie's remarks.

Regardless of what Boosie has previously stated about the LGBTQIA+ community and Lil Nas X, Big Freedia does not believe that the "Wipe Me Down" icon is homophobic.

TMZ caught up with the Bounce Queen at the Los Angeles International Airport and she said she believes Boosie was targeting Lil Nas X, not the entirety of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"You gon' have those. You gon' have homophobic people and you know, us as the gay community we have to just keep pushing," said Freedia. "We can't let everything and everybody bother us with they words. We have been fighting forever and we gotta continue to be tough." She added, "I don't think Boosie is homophobic, I just think he has a problem with Lil Nas."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Big Freedia mentioned that there are "lots of gay folks" in Boosie's movie My Struggle, seemingly absolving him of the homophobic title. "He has a whole gay scene in jail where he has like, a lot of the gay guys from Louisiana representin'." As far as calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur was concerned, Freedia chalked it up to Boosie being angry.

"When people get upset they say whatever's on they mind and on they heart. But, they keep trolling each other. It's wasted energy this going back and forth." Watch Big Freedia below and read through a few unfavorable reactions.