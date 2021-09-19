mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Freedia Brings "Big Diva Energy" On New EP

Aron A.
September 19, 2021 14:27
85 Views
CoverCover

Big Diva Energy
Big Freedia

Big Freedia is back with a new project.


Big Freedia's legacy continues to live on, whether through samples or her own releases. The New Orleans bounce artist has released a string of projects since her name returned to headlines, thanks to Drake's "In My Feelings." Freedia delivered Louder in 2020, along with a slew of singles that she's dropped across 2021.

This week, Freedia returned with her latest body of work, Big Diva Energy. The aptly titled EP is six songs in total, diving into funk and bounce for upbeat anthems that are bound to dominate any dancefloor. 

Freedia tapped a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life, such as Marc Rebellet, Jax, Jake Shears, Tank and The Bangas, and more.

Check out the latest release from Big Freedia below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments. 

