Big Daddy Kane undoubtedly sits high on the greatest MCs list. From his days with Juice Crew to the widespread influence that his solo career had on a legion of MCs to follow, Kane's technical proficiency blazed through the golden era of hip-hop with an everlasting imprint in the game. However, when it comes to having the best flow in the game, Kane bestowed that honor on Busta Rhymes.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes and Big Daddy Kane recently linked up where they shared each other's praises but the "Ain't No 2 Steppin" MC made sure that he gave Bus-a-Bus his flowers on camera. "Hands down, greatest flow in hip-hop," Kane said as he patted Busta Rhymes chest. "And anybody that wants to dispute me, this is what I want you to do. Listen to the original version of 'Turn It Up' from this man. The original version with the Al Green sample."

Kane heralded Busta Rhymes for switching his flow seven times on the original version of "Turn It Up." "Nobody's doing that," he said before giving Busta a hug.

The two exchange further pages in the comment section of Kane's IG page with Busta writing, "Salute Almighty!!!!" along with seven crown emojis.

Kane and Busta Rhymes previously collaborated together on "Come On Down" off of the former's 1991 album Prince Of Darkness.