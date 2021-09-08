The legendary Big Daddy Kane is one of hip-hop's most influential lyricists, epitomizing the archetype of "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper." And while he's certainly quick to give flowers to emcees from his own era, Kane recently made a point to celebrate his favorite emcee from today's generation.

"A lot of people are coming to people like us now and giving us our flowers while we still here," begins Kane, standing next to Cole. "But listen, damn that. I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers. On the real. I want this brother right here to know that he is my favorite MC out right now. This is the brother right here that makes me feel like hip-hop is still alive and here to say, when I listen to this here brother spit and I listen to his music."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Visibly humbled by the praise of a bonafide hip-hop legend, Cole -- rocking a slick Tales From The Hood t-shirt -- returns the love. "Love, bro. Thank you man," he says, smiling. "Legendary. Shit."

For those wondering as to why Kane and Cole crossed paths to begin with, it all centers around Kane's upcoming Paragraphs I Manifest, a Netflix documentary that finds him connecting with some of the best lyricists of our time. We've already seen him linking with Eminem, JAY-Z, Common, KRS One, Doug E. Fresh and more -- now, we can officially confirm J. Cole's involvement.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Check out Big Daddy Kane's post below, and stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Paragraphs I Manifest, including a potential release date. Based on his caption below, only one final interview remains -- it should be interesting to see who else Kane plans on bringing into the fold.