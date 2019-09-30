mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Cousin Taps Nottz & Evidence For "Bleed Respect"

Milca P.
September 30, 2019 02:02
Bleed Respect
Big Cousin Feat. Nottz & Evidence

Big COusin comes through.


London-based emcee Big Cousin has arrived with his latest "Bleed Respect" track. The emcee, originally bred in New York, recruits the talents of fellow emcee Evidence and producer Nottz to bring the full effort to fruition. On it, the long history between Big Cousin and Notzz shines through.

It is set to be featured on Cousin's forthcoming Blue Money Ep, set to arrive in full on October 11th.

The project is also set to feature an appearance from Stalley in addition to production from the likes of  Khrysis, Jansport J, and Eric G and will arrive via BC's independent Global Not Local Records. Listen to "Bleed Respect" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not comparable to others
I am very different
Some rappers talk to me
But not enough to carry interest

 

 

