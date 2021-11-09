mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boss Vette Makes Her Name Known On New Single

Aron A.
November 08, 2021 20:45
Big Boss Vette drops off a money anthem with her latest release.


St. Louis' own Big Boss Vette's made her name known on every single track but her latest will keep her name stuck in your head. Vette just unleashed her eponymous track, serving as her follow-up to the New Orleans bounce-inspired "Eater" that dropped in August. The latest record is filled with upbeat bass as Vette's personality and charisma take the lead. "Big Boss Vette, bitch, you better come correct," she raps over boisterous 808s before reminding everyone that she's simply here for the check. 

Without releasing a debut project, Big Boss Vette's already left an impression with the string of singles she released this year. Additionally, her single "Make Em Mad" was featured on Issa Rae's hit HBO series Insecure.

Peep Big Boss Vette's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Got the game on lock, no key
Ain't no bitch really f*cking with me
Got the city on my back, all gas, high speed
If we goin' bar for bar, on my momma, I'mma eat

