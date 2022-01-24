mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boss Vette Goes Hard On "HEAVY"

Hayley Hynes
January 24, 2022 17:20
Big Boss Vette's latest single also comes with a must-see music video.


Big Boss Vette claps back at her haters on "HEAVY." The new single from the St. Louis native arrived over the weekend, and also came with a music video that sees the rapper getting some serious advice from her therapist, reminding her that "these hoes ain't f*ckin' with [her]."

"I was at my lowest and they counted me out / The baddest built ass bitches tried to diss me for clout (bitch) / Hopped up in the game when a bitch was broke / I was booked, offered covers, they was lovin' my flow," Vette spits as the track begins.

As Pitchfork points out, Big Boss Vette definitely isn't all talk – she went from making Facebook freestyles and "YouTube bootlegs" to being signed to a major record label in the span of just a few years, proving just how much tenacity she really has.

Stream "HEAVY" below and let us know if you're rocking with the new release in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was at my lowest and they counted me out

The baddest built ass bitches tried to diss me for clout (bitch)

Hopped up in the game when a bitch was broke

I was booked, offered covers, they was lovin' my flow

