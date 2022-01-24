Big Boss Vette Goes Hard On "HEAVY"

Big Boss Vette claps back at her haters on "HEAVY." The new single from the St. Louis native arrived over the weekend, and also came with a music video that sees the rapper getting some serious advice from her therapist, reminding her that "these hoes ain't f*ckin' with [her]."

"I was at my lowest and they counted me out / The baddest built ass bitches tried to diss me for clout (bitch) / Hopped up in the game when a bitch was broke / I was booked, offered covers, they was lovin' my flow," Vette spits as the track begins.

As Pitchfork points out, Big Boss Vette definitely isn't all talk – she went from making Facebook freestyles and "YouTube bootlegs" to being signed to a major record label in the span of just a few years, proving just how much tenacity she really has.

Stream "HEAVY" below and let us know if you're rocking with the new release in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

