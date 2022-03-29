Big Boogie Doubles Down On "Underrated (Deluxe)" Ft. Moneybagg Yo & Yo Gotti

Big Boogie has gained a significant buzz across the South but Underrated served as a solid introduction for anyone that wasn't paying attention to the budding rapper. The CMG rapper's 2021 project boasted 16 solid tracks in total, largely handled on his own with the exception of "Bad Vibes" featuring Yo Gotti. Fans who weren't aware started to take notice, and those who've been riding for him knew that the project set the tone for his subsequent run in 2022.

This week, the rapper came through with the deluxe edition of Underrated featuring 10 new songs. Again, Boogie holds down the majority of the new tracks on his own with the exception of "Slide" ft. Yo Gotti and "Pussy Power (Remix)" ft. Moneybagg Yo.

Check out the deluxe edition of Underrated below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.