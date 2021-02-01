Big Boi Showcased Versatility On "Apple Of My Eye"

Today, a rap legend turns the page on another chapter, as Big Boi officially celebrates his forty-sixth birthday. Though it's no secret that OutKast is revered as one of the best group in hip-hop history, Big Boi's solo catalog is impressive in its own right, with albums like Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty and Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors showcasing the lyricist's incredible versatility. On that note, the latter project sparked the single "Apple Of My Eye," a groovy highlight off Big Boi's sophomore drop and one that remains enjoyable to this day.

In contrast to Sir Lucious, Vicious Lies found Big Boi exploring some of his more experimental instincts, unsurprising given how deeply he reveres the music of Kate Bush. Fueled by a live-band arrangement that keeps the tempo lively, Big Boi steps up like a true frontman and to spit some thematically sharp bars. "In the beginning they say Eve bit it, They're still sinnin' cuz they lettin' every Tom, Dick, and Steve hit it," he raps, taking to the lush blend of guitar and bass. "Therefore I'm quick to not believe in it."

Be sure to celebrate Big Boi's birthday with a quick spin of "Apple Of My Eye" -- do you think the OutKast legend gets the credit he deserves in the modern-day rap discourse?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Some say the preacher's daughters are some of the freakiest ones

They been deprived of fun and now they just wanna cut loose

Like everybody else, they wildin' try to find theyself

And by the time they do, they barely have nobody left, over

Feeling empty and alone, 'cause the youth is gone

The thrill has been killed so let the truth be told