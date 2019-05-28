Big Boi Sends André 3000 Some Birthday Love: "Happy Birthday To My Ace"

When asked about the great duos in hip-hop history, OutKast is likely apt to win the popular vote, and for good reason. A storied partnership spanning across several decades, Antwon Andre Patton the Only One and Three Stacks have been responsible for some of the canon's strongest albums; for bonus points, they remain one of the only hip-hop acts to take home the "Album of the Year" Grammy Award.

Having expanded their talents to film and television, the once prolific duo have slowed in their output of late, though never in their spirit. Yesterday, André 3000 celebrated his 44th birthday, and Big Boi took a moment to share some kind words to his partner. "Happy Birthday To my Ace !" writes Daddy Fat Saxx, sharing a picture of OutKast holding it down on stage. The choir of birthday wishes was echoed by a few prominent figures in the game, including DJ Paul, Cypress Hill, and more.

While Three Stacks himself opted to keep to himself, it's safe to say that his fans have never stopped appreciating his legacy. Even now, both Big Boi and André are regarded as two of the best to ever do it, and we can only hope that 3000 found himself some time to kick back and enjoy a life well-lived. Happy belated, André!